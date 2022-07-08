Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man asks if he was wrong to refuse to tattoo stepson's name next to daughter's name.

Man asks if he was wrong to refuse to tattoo stepson's name next to daughter's name.

Maggie Lalley
Jul 8, 2022 | 9:08 PM
ADVERTISING

Being a step parent to a spouse's child can be a difficult undertaking, especially if you already have kids of your own. And in general, step parents aren't given the credit they deserve for raising other people's kids. But what if the step parent's spouse decides that they are underperforming as a guardian to their stepkids? When this stepdad tells his wife that he doesn't want to get his stepson's name tattooed along with the rest of his kid's names, he takes to the popular Reddit Forum to ask:

"AITA for not tattooing my stepson's name on my arm with my kids' names?"

OP is the tattooed stepdad.

I'm 36M, my wife is 35F. I have two kids from my first marriage, 9M and 7F. I have been married to my wife for 4 years, we have a 1F daughter. She has a 8M son from her first marriage. The kids all live with us. My kids' mother has visitations one weekend a month, her son's dad isn't involved at all. -therehegoeswithmehye

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content