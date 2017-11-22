Pasta-loving couple honors Olive Garden with their baby's name.

According to The Daily Meal, a couple is planning to name their baby girl after the restaurant chain Olive Garden. You know, that place with the breadsticks.

Breadsticks in bed > breakfast in bed. Takeout #FTW! 👊 A post shared by Olive Garden (@olivegarden) on Feb 5, 2017 at 9:10am PST

Unfortunately (or fortunately for the child) her name is not Pasta or Bread Sticks. Maybe file away those idea for your next dog. The girl, who is due to be born on December 6, is going to be named Olivia Garton.

We spent the first part of our lives loving @olivegarden , now we get to spend the rest of our lives loving Olivia Garton ☺🍝❤ #babyolivia #olivegarden #Italian #italianbaby pic.twitter.com/eDk61f870x — Justin Garton (@JustinGarton) November 20, 2017

The parents, Jordan and Justin Garton, are apparently very fond of Olive Garden. They've gone on many dates there and have even bought a Pasta Pass that allows unlimited pasta for a certain period of time. For the curious, Jordan likes the Ravioli di Portobello and Justin usually goes for the Braised Beef and Tortellini.

As a tweet from Justin suggests, the couple did consider naming their baby Olive.

If you can't laugh at yourself lol well..... 😂 just so we're clear she's not named DIRECTLY after O.G. or we would have stuck with Olive 👍https://t.co/GJ63NLCBdf — Justin Garton (@JustinGarton) November 22, 2017

Olivia Garton is close enough. It's like the normal person alias for the superhero Olive Garden, whose crime-fighting power is filling villains with so much pasta they pass into a food coma.