Guy's face perfectly captures having to film wife 100 times for cheesy Instagram video.

Guy's face perfectly captures having to film wife 100 times for cheesy Instagram video.
Julianne Adams
Dec 27, 2017@3:48 PM
Advertising

Taylor Burkhalter accidentally received the Christmas gift of learning about true love when his dad fulfilled his duties as Instagram husband. Burkhalter's mom, Libby, made her husband assist her in taking a boomerang of her making snow angels on a white carpet in their living room to share on her Instagram, which had 29 followers.

Poppa Burkhalter did not love this task.

But he did it anyway, to the best of his abilities.

That's love.

Here's the final product, from Libby's Instagram.

Libby looks VERY happy and Poppa Burkhalter did an excellent job. In turn, Taylor's tweet has done wonders for his mom's Insta. Libby Burkhalter's Instagram account now has over 15,000 followers. That's a pretty great Christmas present for his mom.

Advertising

Libby's most recent Instagram photo will make you adore the couple even more.

Here's another classic tweet from Taylor featuring his dad.

Maximum dad level achieved.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc