Guy's face perfectly captures having to film wife 100 times for cheesy Instagram video.

Taylor Burkhalter accidentally received the Christmas gift of learning about true love when his dad fulfilled his duties as Instagram husband. Burkhalter's mom, Libby, made her husband assist her in taking a boomerang of her making snow angels on a white carpet in their living room to share on her Instagram, which had 29 followers.

I’ve learned more about love from watching my dad reluctantly rearrange the living room so my mom can make snow angel boomerangs for her 29 Instagram followers than anything else in life pic.twitter.com/nMHdWtY0dE — Taylor Burkhalter (@TLBurkhalter) December 24, 2017

Poppa Burkhalter did not love this task.

But he did it anyway, to the best of his abilities.

That's love.

Here's the final product, from Libby's Instagram.

Libby looks VERY happy and Poppa Burkhalter did an excellent job. In turn, Taylor's tweet has done wonders for his mom's Insta. Libby Burkhalter's Instagram account now has over 15,000 followers. That's a pretty great Christmas present for his mom.