Indian government official drains entire reservoir just so he can find his phone.

'Indian official suspended after draining reservoir to retrieve phone'

A government official in central India has been suspended after he ordered a reservoir to be drained to retrieve his dropped phone. More than 2 million liters of water was pumped from the dam on orders of the food inspector who said the device held 'sensitive government data.'

Millions of liters of water were pumped over three days from the Kherkatta dam in the state of Chhattisgarh after Rajesh Vishwas, a food inspector, said his Samsung mobile held 'sensitive government data.'

In a statement to local media, Vishwas said he had contacted a sub-divisional officer for permission to drain “some water” into a nearby canal. The drained amount, more than 2 million liters of water, was enough to irrigate 1,500 acres of farmland, according to reports.