Indian government official drains entire reservoir just so he can find his phone.

Amanda Hurley
May 27, 2023 | 7:00 PM
'Indian official suspended after draining reservoir to retrieve phone'

Millions of liters of water were pumped over three days from the Kherkatta dam in the state of Chhattisgarh after Rajesh Vishwas, a food inspector, said his Samsung mobile held 'sensitive government data.'

In a statement to local media, Vishwas said he had contacted a sub-divisional officer for permission to drain “some water” into a nearby canal. The drained amount, more than 2 million liters of water, was enough to irrigate 1,500 acres of farmland, according to reports.

“He said it was not an issue if three- [to] four-feet-deep water was drained, and would in fact benefit the farmers who would have more water,” Vishwas said.

Sources: Reddit
