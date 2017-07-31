It's Monday morning, and Donald Trump is back at work, tweeting the nation. And it looks like he slept in a bit!
At 7:16 a.m., the President tweeted about healthcare: "If ObamaCare is hurting people, & it is, why shouldn't it hurt the insurance companies & why should Congress not be paying what public pays?"
Why is Donald Trump so intent on focusing on hurting people or companies?
The part of Twitter that was up early responded to Trump's question, some with angry questions of their own.
At 7:28 a.m., the Tweeter-in Chief-sent out another tweet, this time focusing on how definitely not chaotic his White House administration is, writing, "Highest Stock Market EVER, best economic numbers in years, unemployment lowest in 17 years, wages raising, border secure, S.C.: No WH chaos!" Yeah, okay, no chaos. Sure.
This tweet most likely in reference to the fact that on Friday at 3.49 p.m., Trump announced out of nowhere that John F. Kelley (who was at the time serving as Secretary of Homeland Security) would be replacing
Rance Perbus Reince Priebus as White House chief of staff. Eleven minutes later, Trump announced that Priebus was leaving (oh, really?).
We have to wonder if that's how Priebus found out he was sans job, but according to Vox, Priebus was telling reporters that he actually resigned "privately" on Thursday. Not sure if that was made up after the fact to save face, or if Priebus actually did resign on Thurday, so privately that maybe no one even noticed. Not even the White House.
Anyway, Twitter responded to Trump's second Monday morning tweet, too. Some folks also did a little fact-checking.
There's no doubt that the White House is in chaos. The only question is how far into disorder the administration will devolve.