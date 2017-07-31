Advertising

It's Monday morning, and Donald Trump is back at work, tweeting the nation. And it looks like he slept in a bit!

At 7:16 a.m., the President tweeted about healthcare: "If ObamaCare is hurting people, & it is, why shouldn't it hurt the insurance companies & why should Congress not be paying what public pays?"

If ObamaCare is hurting people, & it is, why shouldn't it hurt the insurance companies & why should Congress not be paying what public pays? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2017

Why is Donald Trump so intent on focusing on hurting people or companies?

The part of Twitter that was up early responded to Trump's question, some with angry questions of their own.

Trump is so hell bent on hurting Americans it is tragic. What happened to our country? — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 31, 2017

If Trump is hurting people, & he is, why don't the Spineless Republicans in Congress impeach him and protect the American people? — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 31, 2017

Our president should not be a saboteur of ACA or delight in its failure. — Dani Bostick (@danibostick) July 31, 2017

I wish Trump hated Russia as much as he hated Obamacare. Then maybe he would finally take a stand against Russian meddling in our elections — Dani Bostick (@danibostick) July 31, 2017

Trump works with Putin to attack our Congress. Trump did nothing when Putin expelled 755 American diplomats from Russia. It was coordinated! — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 31, 2017

Meanwhile Putin kicked 755 diplomats out of Russia and you decide to tweet about the GOP Healthcare plan that failed 4 times? — Jail Donald Trump (@DTrumpExposed) July 31, 2017

God you're so freaking clueless. Obamacare is favored by the majority of Americans. — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) July 31, 2017

At 7:28 a.m., the Tweeter-in Chief-sent out another tweet, this time focusing on how definitely not chaotic his White House administration is, writing, "Highest Stock Market EVER, best economic numbers in years, unemployment lowest in 17 years, wages raising, border secure, S.C.: No WH chaos!" Yeah, okay, no chaos. Sure.

Highest Stock Market EVER, best economic numbers in years, unemployment lowest in 17 years, wages raising, border secure, S.C.: No WH chaos! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2017

This tweet most likely in reference to the fact that on Friday at 3.49 p.m., Trump announced out of nowhere that John F. Kelley (who was at the time serving as Secretary of Homeland Security) would be replacing Rance Perbus Reince Priebus as White House chief of staff. Eleven minutes later, Trump announced that Priebus was leaving (oh, really?).

We have to wonder if that's how Priebus found out he was sans job, but according to Vox, Priebus was telling reporters that he actually resigned "privately" on Thursday. Not sure if that was made up after the fact to save face, or if Priebus actually did resign on Thurday, so privately that maybe no one even noticed. Not even the White House.

"I resigned privately yesterday," Reince Priebus tells me. — Michael C. Bender (@MichaelCBender) July 28, 2017

Anyway, Twitter responded to Trump's second Monday morning tweet, too. Some folks also did a little fact-checking.

The Stock Market Went up 300% under Obama... Thank you Obama!! — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) July 31, 2017

If your definition of 'No Wh Chaos" means people calling each other "c*ck suckers" then yes, your WH is Chaos Free — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) July 31, 2017

If you know anything about economics, these stats are still on Obama's record. They are called lagging indicators. — Jail Donald Trump (@DTrumpExposed) July 31, 2017

Highest stock market EVER, but also the lowest level of dignity in the White House EVER. Extreme White House chaos as well. — Dani Bostick (@danibostick) July 31, 2017

Definition of chaos: complete disorder and confusion.



The White House is in chaos. — Dani Bostick (@danibostick) July 31, 2017

There's no doubt that the White House is in chaos. The only question is how far into disorder the administration will devolve.

