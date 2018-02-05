The 7 most bonkers moments from Trump's speech in Ohio today.

Donald Trump is in Cincinnati, Ohio hyping up his tax bill at a factory—a speech that was ironically interrupted on TV with the news that the stock market totally tanked today.
Even Fox News had to cut away from Trump to report this breaking news.
But fortunately/unfortunately for us, the cameras didn't switch off before the president could say some strange, unhinged things, so without further ado, here are the most bonkers moments.
1. Trump called Democrats "treasonous" for not clapping during his State of the Union address.
And you thought Jeb Bush's need for applause was sad!!
Here's the whole bit, courtesy of Time. See if you can make sense of it:
“Did anybody happen to see the State of the Union address? So I got good marks. I said you have the lowest black unemployment in the history of our country. It was like … It was a game, you know it’s a game. They play games. They were told don’t even make a facial movement. And I’m talking about, you have the lowest Hispanic unemployment in the history of our country. This isn’t me, this is the charts, the polls. We have the lowest in the history of our country. Dead silence. Not a smile. In fact there was one guy when I said the lowest African-American unemployment, he was sort of clapping, like … Who was that guy? He was a nice guy. I think he was a reverend. I wouldn’t say it was exactly a rousing. but he was putting his hands together. I want to find out who he is. I’m going to send him a letter of thank you and he was probably severely reprimanded — don’t you think Rob, I think so — because he was the only one. So that means they would rather see Trump do badly, OK, then our country do well? That’s what it means. It’s very selfish. It got to a point where I really didn’t even want to look too much during the speech over to that side, because honestly it was bad energy. You know, it was bad energy. You’re up there, you’ve got half the room going totally crazy wild, they loved everything, they want to do something great for our country, and you have the other side even on positive news, really positive news like that, they were like death and un-American. Un-American. Somebody said treasonous. I mean, yeah, I guess, why not. Can we call that treason? Why not? I mean they certainly din’t seem to love our country very much.”
Seriously, this is a scary thing. The president is basically saying that if you don't applaud him you're betraying the country—ignoring the fact that many people don't applaud him because they think he's the one betraying the country.
You know what they say: People under investigation for colluding with Russia to win a presidential election should not throw stones.
2. He boasted about the release of the controversial Nunes memo that...*checks notes*...confirmed that the Russia investigation was not launched by the Pee Tape Dossier.
"Super Sleuth Trump" somehow seems to think that the memo he defied the FBI and Justice Department to release somehow vindicates him in the Russia probe because of institutional bias.
The memo itself, however, undermined its own claim, admitting that the probe was launched when campaign advisor (and indicted criminal) George Papadopolous bragged about Russian connections to an Australian diplomat.
This is exhausting. It's okay to be exhausted.
3. He had a total Brick Tamland moment.
4. Trump bragged about being "non-braggadocious," which is not a word.
Super callous nasty POTUS is non-braggadocious, even though the sound of it is something quite atrocious.
5. He waxed poetic about the midterm elections, sounding out a "strategy" in real time.
"What were we talking about again? Oh yeah, the economy."
6. He did that thing where he obsesses about the 2016 election, even though it is the oldest of news.
We get it, Donald. You peaked in electoral college.
7. Trump mischaracterized his tax bill as free money, which ironically sounds pretty socialist.
Universal Basic Income is Trump's next step.