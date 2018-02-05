The 7 most bonkers moments from Trump's speech in Ohio today.

Donald Trump is in Cincinnati, Ohio hyping up his tax bill at a factory—a speech that was ironically interrupted on TV with the news that the stock market totally tanked today.

cnn

Even Fox News had to cut away from Trump to report this breaking news.

But fortunately/unfortunately for us, the cameras didn't switch off before the president could say some strange, unhinged things, so without further ado, here are the most bonkers moments.

1. Trump called Democrats "treasonous" for not clapping during his State of the Union address.

President Trump mocked some Democrats for their reactions to his State of the Union speech, calling their responses "treasonous" and "un-American" https://t.co/7WVoKZhXFd pic.twitter.com/n2tofYzQC2 — CNN (@CNN) February 5, 2018

And you thought Jeb Bush's need for applause was sad!!

giphy

Here's the whole bit, courtesy of Time. See if you can make sense of it: