Viral video shows what women go through to enter Kentucky's last abortion clinic.

Though the landmark Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade legalized abortion nationwide, each state can enact its own restrictions on it. The more politically conservative the state, the more difficult it usually is to access abortion. Six states have only one abortion clinic left, of which Kentucky is one. NowThis News dispatched video from Kentucky's single abortion clinic of a woman simply entering its doors and it's heartrending to watch. She's assisted by clinic escorts while anti-choice protestors harass her on all sides.

This is humiliating. Women don't deserve all of this redundant bs for simply making our own decisions for our bodies. Women shouldn't have to hide their faces. They deserve to be confident in their decision, not be put to shame. pic.twitter.com/6gFJZwLUvz — Kenidra4Humanity (@KenidraRWoods_) May 25, 2019

Needless to say, once this video began circulating on Twitter, its content disturbed viewers. Responses were rife with anger, disbelief, and gratitude for the escorts. They're doing the Lord's work, truly.