Ted Cruz, famous for skipping town to Mexico whenever he's overwhelmed by his job, is getting roasted for testing out a standup act (?) that backfired as a beautiful self-own at a conservative student conference in Florida...

While discussing an interaction he had at a "woke" school, Cruz expressed his disdain for having to tell others his preferred pronouns.

Of course, saying that your pronouns are "Kiss My A*s" is a pretty hilarious way to announce that you don't know...what pronouns are? If we must though, let's give A*s a round of applause for My's courage to be As*self, Kiss' a hero.

