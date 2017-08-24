Advertising

It's no secret that there are plenty of people in America who are dying for Donald Trump to be impeached. However, no one has expressed that quite as subliminally as Daniel M. Kammen, a professor of energy at the University of California, Berkeley.

Since 1996, Kammen has served various U.S. departments, and up until this week, he served as a science envoy for the U.S. Department of State. In the role, he worked on creating sustainable energy, creating jobs in the U.S., and building alliances with other nations. In response to a series of Trump's actions as president, namely his response to the white supremacy rally in Charlottesville, Kammen decided to step down from his position as science envoy, and he did so by sending Trump a letter of resignation. In the letter, which Kammen shared on Twitter, a hidden message is clearly visible–the first letter of each paragraph spells out the word "impeach."

Advertising

"Mr. President, I am resigning as Science Envoy. Your response to Charlottesville enables racism, sexism, & harms our country and planet," Kammen tweeted alongside a screenshot of the letter. He also cheekily highlighted his Twitter handle in the letter–Trump's favorite communication platform, natch.

Mr. President, I am resigning as Science Envoy. Your response to Charlottesville enables racism, sexism, & harms our country and planet. pic.twitter.com/eWzDc5Yw6t — Daniel M Kammen (@dan_kammen) August 23, 2017

Kammen confirmed to Mashable that his acrostic spelling out "impeach" was no accident, and that this really was the letter he sent to the president. He also spoke with CNN about why he chose to resign. "I can't stand with this President and then go home and tell my kids, 'Gee, I'm working with someone who seems to be promoting neo-Nazis, racism, sexism,'" he told the outlet.

Advertising

"It was sadly easy to step down because I view what the President is saying as inconsistent with what's in the best interests of the country and my mandate as science envoy," he said, according to CNN. "But it was hard to step down because I really value the relationships with the individuals (at the State Department) and the relationships with these foreign governments, and I don't want to step away from that."

While Kammen's letter was pretty dang badass, Trump could definitely use a lesson or two regarding science and sustainability–so hopefully the Department of State's other science envoys can manage to convince the president that climate change is real. Please?

Advertising

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.