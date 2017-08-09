Advertising

Looking for an incredibly creepy mansion at which to hold your next Eyes Wide Shut-style orgy? Look no further! The childhood home of Donald Trump can be yours to rent through Airbnb (along with 20 of your closest friends), for $725+ a night! What a dream.

The listing states:

Not much has been changed since the Trumps lived here, the kitchen is original and the opulent furnishings represent the style and affluence in which the Trumps would have lived. This is a unique and special opportunity to stay in the home of a sitting president. Located in Queens, the home is just a short trip into New York City aboard the F-Train, which is easily walkable, just a few blocks away. The President Donald J. Trump Childhood Home sleeps 20 guests in its 5 Bedrooms, has a full kitchen, internet and Cable TV. The Trump Childhood home has space for a meeting or conference and is the perfect accommodation for a New York Vacation.

A unique and special opportunity indeed. Looking at the pictures, one can easily picture a young baby Trump scampering about he house grabbing at pussy cats, burning ants with magnifying glasses and crying that he wants a golden goose that lays gold eggs for easter. Or simply gaze at myriad pictures of the President himself.

Like this fake Warhol!

And these portraits lovingly surrounding a flag folded the same way it gets folded for people who actually served in our armed forces when they die. The people without magic rich person bone spurs.

Or this picture of him talking on the phone in his limousine, like a regular salt-of-the-earth American.

Or a very meta framed portrait of Trump on Jimmy Fallon, in which Jimmy Fallon is holding a picture of the house.





Get your freak on, on the living room chaise! We've heard he likes to watch.

Check out these fabulous prison-quality bunkbeds! Such opulence!

And the pièce de résistance, a little bit of Trump history: a framed plaque commemorating the very bedroom where Fred and Mary Trump boned. You too, could have sex in that very room. Imagine!

Nothing more fun than getting it on while thinking of Daddy Trump getting all sweaty and grunty while Mumsy lies back and thinks of England.

And, you know, just creating the man who would later bring about a nuclear apocalypse. Ah, history!

