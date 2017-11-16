Senator Al Franken accused of sexual misconduct. There’s a photo.

Sexual misconduct is a bipartisan issue.

On Thursday morning, TV host Leeann Tweeden has accused Senator Al Franken of sexual misconduct. There's a photo, and it's extremely disturbing.

In 2006, Tweeden and Franken were on a USO Tour to entertain the troops in the Middle East. According to Tweeden, Franken wrote a kiss between the two of them into the script, and insisted they rehearse:

He continued to insist, and I was beginning to get uncomfortable. He repeated that actors really need to rehearse everything and that we must practice the kiss. I said ‘OK’ so he would stop badgering me. We did the line leading up to the kiss and then he came at me, put his hand on the back of my head, mashed his lips against mine and aggressively stuck his tongue in my mouth.

Oy.

And later, on the plane ride home back to Los Angeles, Franken took the disgusting picture while she slept, which she didn't discover until hours later.