Another woman has accused Al Franken of sexual assault and people want answers.

Hours after TV host Leeann Tweeden accused Senator Al Franken of sexual misconduct during a USO Tour in 2006, CNN reports that another woman reached out to them to disclose an "'uncomfortable' interaction [with Franken] that left her feeling 'gross.'"

The incident happened while Franken served as sitting Senator from Minnesota. Via CNN:

According to Menz, she attended the Minnesota State Fair with her husband and father in the summer of 2010, almost two years after Franken was elected to the Senate. ... When Franken walked in, Menz and her husband, who also spoke with CNN, said they recognized him right away. Menz said she had a brief and cordial exchange with the senator. Then, as her husband held up her phone and got ready to snap a photo of the two of them, Franken "pulled me in really close, like awkward close, and as my husband took the picture, he put his hand full-fledged on my rear," Menz said. "It was wrapped tightly around my butt cheek." "It wasn't around my waist. It wasn't around my hip or side. It was definitely on my butt," she said, recalling that the brazen act lasted three or four seconds. "I was like, oh my God, what's happening."

You can read the full account on CNN. In a statement to the news organization, Franken said:

"I take thousands of photos at the state fair surrounded by hundreds of people, and I certainly don't remember taking this picture. I feel badly that Ms. Menz came away from our interaction feeling disrespected."

So far, the reaction to the latest Franken news and apology has sparked an even more passionate rehashing of the same arguments from last week, when some called for the Democratic Senator's resignation and others sought to give him moral high ground above other accused sexual predators.