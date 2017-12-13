21 funny tweets about the Alabama election, just in case you'd rather laugh than cry.

While we wait for the final polling results to tell us if Alabama has elected an alleged pedophile to national office, we can at least try to laugh instead of cry.

In a mood eerily reminiscent of November 2016, plenty of people on Twitter are trying to joke their way through the stress of waiting for the polls to come in.

Here are a few of the people who are... not quite making us happy, but at least making us retain the will to live.

What's that phrase I'm looking for?



Ah, I remember.



Screw you and the horse you rode in on. pic.twitter.com/0Q7koR26v5 — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) December 12, 2017

Per recent polls, Moore is lingering around the teens. — Lauren Bans (@LaurenBans) December 13, 2017

FOX & Friends is about to interview a Roy Moore supporter who can't vote for him because she's still in junior high — eve peyser (@evepeyser) December 12, 2017

More like Alabamduh — Allen Strickland Williams (@TotallyAllen) December 13, 2017