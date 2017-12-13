21 funny tweets about the Alabama election, just in case you'd rather laugh than cry.

Advertising
While we wait for the final polling results to tell us if Alabama has elected an alleged pedophile to national office, we can at least try to laugh instead of cry.
In a mood eerily reminiscent of November 2016, plenty of people on Twitter are trying to joke their way through the stress of waiting for the polls to come in.
Here are a few of the people who are... not quite making us happy, but at least making us retain the will to live.
And the funniest tweet of all:
Oh, wait, that's not a joke.
