Creeper tweeted about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's wardrobe and set a world record for getting dragged.
Pamela Ross
Nov 16, 2018@4:17 PM
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is officially the youngest woman ever elected to Congress and some of her millennial-age problems are ultra relatable. Case in point: not being able to afford D.C.-area rents until her salary kicks in.

Not as relatable? A random creeper tweeting about your clothing and people worldwide meme-ing his remarks. Let's back up.

Yesterday, Eddie Scarry - an author and conservative columnist for the Washington Examiner - speculated on Ocasio-Cortez's financial situation based on her outfit, implying that she has more money than she claims.

Scarry tried to backpedal, but it was too late. The meme-ing had begun. Once those floodgates open up, they're tough to dam.

Twitter roundly mocked Scarry's nonsensical tweet. Using someone's ill-conceived content to humiliate them? That's expert-level trolling, and we're here for it.

Alexandria also responded and characteristically took the high road, explaining the double-bind she's in as a young female politician.

Although her new job means the media scrutiny won't lessen anytime soon, Alexandria's temperament makes clear that she'll represent her constituents admirably. We're rooting for her 100%. Oh, and nice jacket.

