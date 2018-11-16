Creeper tweeted about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's wardrobe and set a world record for getting dragged.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is officially the youngest woman ever elected to Congress and some of her millennial-age problems are ultra relatable. Case in point: not being able to afford D.C.-area rents until her salary kicks in.

Not as relatable? A random creeper tweeting about your clothing and people worldwide meme-ing his remarks. Let's back up.

Yesterday, Eddie Scarry - an author and conservative columnist for the Washington Examiner - speculated on Ocasio-Cortez's financial situation based on her outfit, implying that she has more money than she claims.

Scarry tried to backpedal, but it was too late. The meme-ing had begun. Once those floodgates open up, they're tough to dam.

ATTN! I posted a tweet earlier suggesting the incoming congresswoman looked well put together -- ELEGANT even -- despite suggestions she’s struggled. The tweet was taken as something else, so I’ve deleted it! — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) November 16, 2018

Twitter roundly mocked Scarry's nonsensical tweet. Using someone's ill-conceived content to humiliate them? That's expert-level trolling, and we're here for it.