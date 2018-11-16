Creeper tweeted about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's wardrobe and set a world record for getting dragged.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is officially the youngest woman ever elected to Congress and some of her millennial-age problems are ultra relatable. Case in point: not being able to afford D.C.-area rents until her salary kicks in.
Not as relatable? A random creeper tweeting about your clothing and people worldwide meme-ing his remarks. Let's back up.
Yesterday, Eddie Scarry - an author and conservative columnist for the Washington Examiner - speculated on Ocasio-Cortez's financial situation based on her outfit, implying that she has more money than she claims.
Scarry tried to backpedal, but it was too late. The meme-ing had begun. Once those floodgates open up, they're tough to dam.
Twitter roundly mocked Scarry's nonsensical tweet. Using someone's ill-conceived content to humiliate them? That's expert-level trolling, and we're here for it.
Alexandria also responded and characteristically took the high road, explaining the double-bind she's in as a young female politician.
Although her new job means the media scrutiny won't lessen anytime soon, Alexandria's temperament makes clear that she'll represent her constituents admirably. We're rooting for her 100%. Oh, and nice jacket.