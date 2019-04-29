AOC shreds Kellyanne Conway for criticizing her response to Sri Lanka attacks.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez manages to take on the biggest evil-doers in government at her day job, while still finding the time and energy to slay evil-doers on Twitter after-hours. The Congresswoman didn't earn superhero status for nought, and there seem to be no limits to what she's capable of. It's clearly a bad decision to come for her—but if there's one thing Trump and his cronies are known for, it's bad decisions!

Recently, Trump's crusty lie-trumpet Kellyanne Conway was speaking to CNN's Jake Tapper where she was defending Trump's racist "very fine people on both sides" comment from 2017. That's a tricky one to defend, much like all his other comments. So the White House counselor employed one of the MAGA camp's favorite deflection tactics: slamming AOC. "I see officials who get a lot of airtime and ink, like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, congresswoman, who tweets many times about the mosque but never once about Sri Lanka​," she said.

Conway was referring to the mass murder of 49 Muslims at a mosque in New Zealand last month, as well as the more recent explosions in Sri Lanka that killed almost 300 Christians on Easter, and implying AOC cares about one atrocity and not the other.