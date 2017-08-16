Advertising

Yesterday, at a blitzkrieg of a press conference in his tower, President Donald Trump officially outed himself as a Nazi sympathizer, saying "both sides" are to blame for the violence in Charlottesville that left a counter-protester dead. "Both sides," as in, one side that was neo-Nazis and white supremacists, and the other side that was comprised of people whose existence they want to deny or exterminate. Equally BAD!

To defend the Tiki torch-carrying mob that chanted "Jew will not replace us," Trump made a point to say "what about the alt-left?", a new, made up term for anti-neo-Nazis that was recently invented to pretend that the left has an equivalent to hateful Pepe the Frog worshippers.

So if the "alt-left" are the people who fight the alt-right, Twitter shared some insights into what they really look like.

Liberal arts college professor brutalizes Nazi, who has a permit. More alt-left indoctrination. pic.twitter.com/knrhHuPNDl — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 15, 2017

Alt-left, violently coming at the alt-right, circa 1944. pic.twitter.com/K9J9MoXvX0 — Scott Gilmore (@Scott_Gilmore) August 15, 2017

Captain von Trapp is violent alt-left antifa scum pic.twitter.com/7KA5dYKwne — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) August 16, 2017

wow, look at this meeting of antifa leftists: pic.twitter.com/6qsZTNFSix — Alt Left Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) August 15, 2017

1944: Alt-left resorts to desperate measures when they realize they don't have a permit to fight Nazis. pic.twitter.com/WFfllCA7Ep — Dan Hon (@hondanhon) August 16, 2017

Famous Members of the Alt-Left pic.twitter.com/wnHaazbccM — Jules (@jules_su) August 16, 2017

This alt-left violence needs to stop pic.twitter.com/LF9PfoUnhf — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) August 16, 2017

A picture of my grandfather on his way to carry out his alt-left agenda. pic.twitter.com/QEtGhvVshh — Adam Murray (@Atom_Murray) August 16, 2017

A member of the alt-left, without a permit, charging at someone who was just trying to preserve his culture. pic.twitter.com/hILmIPNl0I — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) August 15, 2017

Horrifying scene from CASABLANCA, where alt-left agitator Rick Blaine shoots Heinrich Strasser, a Nazi with a permit. pic.twitter.com/ksQaHksqYM — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 15, 2017

"Alt-left thugs" who battled Nazis pic.twitter.com/fflvchzGDF — John Hendrickson (@JohnGHendy) August 15, 2017

