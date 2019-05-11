Alyssa Milano called for a 'sex strike' against Georgia's abortion bill. The twist? Pro-lifers support her.

Pamela Ross
May 11, 2019@6:52 PM
Though best known now as a proponent of the #MeToo movement, Alyssa Milano's activism began in the 1980s.

She appeared on Phil Donahue's talk show with Ryan White, a teenage boy who'd contracted HIV through a blood transfusion. HIV was a misunderstood and highly stigmatized virus at the time, so Alyssa kissed Ryan's cheek to demonstrate that it wasn't easily transmittable. She's remained active in social and political causes, but her latest call to arms is a misfire - depending on your perspective.

Alyssa's Lysistrata-style proposal had two unintended effects. It earned the ire of liberal feminists, who found her form of protest misguided and politically regressive.

And it thrilled conservatives who oppose abortion rights. That's right: a Hollywood actor's feminist activism is pleasing anti-choicers across the United States.

We finally found bipartisan common ground: dunking on Alyssa Milano in her Twitter mentions.

