Alyssa Milano called for a 'sex strike' against Georgia's abortion bill. The twist? Pro-lifers support her.

Though best known now as a proponent of the #MeToo movement, Alyssa Milano's activism began in the 1980s.

She appeared on Phil Donahue's talk show with Ryan White, a teenage boy who'd contracted HIV through a blood transfusion. HIV was a misunderstood and highly stigmatized virus at the time, so Alyssa kissed Ryan's cheek to demonstrate that it wasn't easily transmittable. She's remained active in social and political causes, but her latest call to arms is a misfire - depending on your perspective.

Our reproductive rights are being erased.



Until women have legal control over our own bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy.



JOIN ME by not having sex until we get bodily autonomy back.



I’m calling for a #SexStrike. Pass it on. pic.twitter.com/uOgN4FKwpg — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 11, 2019

Alyssa's Lysistrata-style proposal had two unintended effects. It earned the ire of liberal feminists, who found her form of protest misguided and politically regressive.