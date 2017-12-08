Amazon reviewers are hilariously roasting this MAGA Christmas ornament. Fa la la la LOL.

If your Christmas tree says things like "let's build a wall to keep out those Mexicans!" boy have we got the perfect ornament for you: Amazon.com is currently selling a Christmas ornament in the shape of a teeny, tiny MAGA hat. HAPPY!

This all could be YOURS for only $99, which might seem like a lot of money for an itty bitty hat that you can't even wear unless you're a mouse. But that's because the brass ornament is finished in 14 karat gold! And besides, how many tiny hats out there promise to make the entire United States of America GREAT... again?! Only this one. (JK there are others, some you can even afford!)

Well, I'm someone who thinks America was already great(ish) (for some people), and one of those reasons is because of free speech. And currently, Amazon reviewers are using their power of free speech to roast the hell out of this MAGA ornament, while flooding the page with hilarious one-star reviews. Like these: