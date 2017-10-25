The U.S. ambassador to New Zealand is under investigation for sexist comments. USA! USA!

An official inquiry into the U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand is underway after the undiplomatic diplomat made comments about women's looks.

Scott Brown, the former Massachusetts senator and one of the first ambassadors tapped by President Donald Trump, was at a Peace Corps gala celebration in Samoa when he decided to offer some unsolicited career advice to a waitress.

New Zealander news site Stuff reported that Brown told the server she could cash in on her looks and make a killing in the hospitality industry in the States.

Giphy

Brown insists that his suggestion wasn't about her looks, but about her skills. Hmmm.

With his wife by his side, Brown later gave a classic politician's interview and insists that any innuendo was simply a cultural misunderstanding.

He described his night at the banquet to Stuff: