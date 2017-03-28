Advertising

Following the attack on the Westminster Bridge in London, British Home Secretary Amber Rudd is calling for tech companies that offer their customers end-to-end encryption to start working better with law enforcement - but she may want to brush up on her tech lingo first.

Rudd appeared on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show after reports that the man who attacked the Westminster Bridge had sent a message on the texting platform WhatsApp that can't be accessed because it was encrypted. Rudd explained why she believes WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption is "absolutely unacceptable."

WhatsApp's 'end to end' encryption is "absolutely unacceptable...there should be no place for terrorists to hide" says @AmberRudd_MP #marr pic.twitter.com/aVtDP6FRvD — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) March 26, 2017

There was one part of the interview in particular, where Rudd called upon the people "who understand the necessary hashtags," that really sent Twitter into a tizzy. Here's the full quote:

The best people who understand the technology, who understand the necessary hashtags to stop this stuff ever being put up, not just taken down, but ever being put up in the first place are going to be them.

Now, you and I know that hashtags have nothing to do with encryption, but this just proves that there are people all over the world trying to make sense of that crazy "internet talk."

Obviously, being the birthplace of the hashtag, Twitter had a lot to say about Rudd's mistake:

I've been trained in the necessary hashtags. pic.twitter.com/LSV8r1bOuq — Stephen Bush (@stephenkb) March 26, 2017

Wishing Amber Rudd the best of luck today in finding those people "who understand the necessary hashtags." pic.twitter.com/qz28b8JeGJ — Heather Burns (@WebDevLaw) March 27, 2017

PLEASE HELP ME UNDERSTAND THE NECESSARY HASHTAGS pic.twitter.com/drnt6KeZKX — AliciaMelville-Smith (@alicia_ms) March 26, 2017

"In here are all the necessary hashtags Bond" pic.twitter.com/POFWODfKdR — Martin Weller (@mweller) March 26, 2017

Amber Rudd's "the people who understand the necessary hashtags" is this generation's "the internet is a series of tubes". pic.twitter.com/dyNPPs7JAJ — Robert Perry (Pez) (@pez_sez) March 26, 2017

"The best people understand the necessary hashtags to stop this stuff being put up" - Amber Rudd, home secretary on full UK crypto ban pic.twitter.com/vwHraRLPxd — Jay Rodgers (@headmelted) March 26, 2017

Maybe Amber Rudd just needs someone to calmly explain to her what a hashtag is. Send in the millennials!

