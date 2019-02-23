Amy Klobuchar once ate salad with a comb and people can't stop talking about it. WTF?

Democratic hopeful Amy Klobuchar has been subject to intense media scrutiny since announcing her Presidential run. She's allegedly mistreated her staff in a way that contradicts her public persona, but the myriad reports of her behavior beg the question: is she being held to a higher standard than male politicians? To what extent the coverage is attributable to sexism or her actual, egregious actions is unclear to a political outsider like myself. But luckily on Twitter, people are having a field with a news item that's not nearly as serious: Amy Klobuchar once ate salad with a comb and people can't handle it.

Reactions to the New York Times piece - and this particularly curious detail - deluged Twitter.

"You heard me. Fetch the salad comb" pic.twitter.com/uc4ZSXq6gf — Hillary Busis (@hillibusterr) February 22, 2019