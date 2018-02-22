Amy Poehler tells the NRA to 'f*ck off.'

Survivors and family of victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School school shooting in Parkland, Florida confronted NRA-backed Marco Rubio and NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch at the CNN town hall on Wednesday.
Despite Loesch looking like a twat in the face of well-formed arguments from teenagers, the NRA congratulated their puppet for a job well done.
Recognize that lovely blonde face? It's Amy Poehler in her role as Leslie Knope on Parks and Recreation. There is no way in hell Knope would ever support the NRA, a fact which show creator Michael Schur made very clear in a tweet. Shur shared not only his thoughts but also Amy Poehler's.
Nick Offerman, who played Ron Swanson on the show, also had some words for the NRA.
Adam Scott, Poehler's TV husband, didn't mince his words either.
Don't mess with Knope. She will come for you.