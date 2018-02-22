Amy Poehler tells the NRA to 'f*ck off.'

Survivors and family of victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School school shooting in Parkland, Florida confronted NRA-backed Marco Rubio and NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch at the CNN town hall on Wednesday.

Florida school shooting survivor Cameron Kasky challenges Sen. Marco Rubio: "Can you tell me right now that you will not accept a single donation from the NRA?" https://t.co/LiU42QFBEv #StudentsStandUp https://t.co/p6jlUGFxOs — CNN (@CNN) February 22, 2018

NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch: "This individual was nuts. ... None of us support people who are crazy, who are dangerous to themselves, who are a danger to others, getting their hands on a firearm." https://t.co/V50uSV8IiG #StudentsStandUp https://t.co/P5SiokWN3S — CNN (@CNN) February 22, 2018

A teacher asks the NRA spokeswoman explain how she defines a “well-regulated militia” and how “an 18-year-old with a military rifle" is well-regulated



Dana Loesch: He should have been barred from getting a firearm https://t.co/k8U0ap8QAt #StudentsStandUp https://t.co/XmR7ysiAem — CNN (@CNN) February 22, 2018

Despite Loesch looking like a twat in the face of well-formed arguments from teenagers, the NRA congratulated their puppet for a job well done.

.@DLoesch thank you for being the voice of over 5 Million #NRA members. pic.twitter.com/WDz7vujXfM — NRA (@NRA) February 22, 2018

Recognize that lovely blonde face? It's Amy Poehler in her role as Leslie Knope on Parks and Recreation. There is no way in hell Knope would ever support the NRA, a fact which show creator Michael Schur made very clear in a tweet. Shur shared not only his thoughts but also Amy Poehler's.