After Donald Trump turned his Tuesday afternoon press conference into a brain-hurting, ardent defense of Nazi protests, many were—not shocked, so much, as they were newly horrified. On Tuesday evening, Anderson Cooper opened with a somber report on the press conference, fact-checking Trump's most outrageous claims with video and logic in a 11 minute opening being hailed by other journalists as "powerful and moving."

@andersoncooper's open of @AC360 tonight was powerful, moving, truthful. Real journalists, also all Americans, must hold Trump accountable. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) August 16, 2017

Anderson Cooper just did one of the greatest TV openings ever. Said the prez left clear in which side he is & his support to racist protests — Samy Nemir Olivares (@Samynemir) August 16, 2017

"The president of the United States revealed so clearly who and what he really is," began Cooper. "Today the president of the United States ripped open wounds that have barely begun healing in Charlottesville on a subject, race, that has tormented this country from the very beginning."

"He ripped open these wounds so he could show the world that he did not make a mistake on Saturday when he spoke words that were ill-considered, untrue, and insensitive," continued Cooper, referencing the president's widely-panned response to the protests over the weekend.

Cooper's must-watch comments are below, and you should watch them to remove some of the bruising that Trump's press conference did to your brain:

.@AndersonCooper: Today, Trump seem to go out of his way to whitewash the nature of what was a white power rally https://t.co/NYObZGfyrt — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) August 16, 2017

"President Donald Trump wants to know the facts," says Cooper towards the end of the video, with his Anderson-patented barely disguised disdain, quoting the president's excuse for not commenting on the protests sooner.

"Just let that sink in."

