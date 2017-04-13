Advertising

On Wednesday night, Anderson Cooper and his panel addressed Donald Trump's comments on his discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping. According to the Huffington Post, the conversation between the two world leaders led to a Trump revelation that, in Donald Trump's own words, the escalating situation with North Korea is "not so easy" to resolve.

Here's the full quote: "After listening for 10 minutes, I realized it's not so easy. I felt pretty strongly that [China] had tremendous power [over] North Korea. ... But it's not what you would think."

Advertising

You know, just the international crisis that hasn't been solved for 65 years. The one involving North Korea and South Korea—which are technically still at war because they've never been able to agree on a peace treaty. That one.

Apparently, Donald Trump has just now realized it's "not so easy."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8F_UEOPZQ8s

Look how flustered Anderson Cooper is! He can't even speak! Isn't that funny? Isn't if funny how we're all in so much trouble?

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.