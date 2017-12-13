Anderson Cooper just went batsh*t on Trump over Twitter, then said it never happened.

Following Doug Jones' victory over alleged pedophile Roy Moore in the election for Alabama's US Senate seat, Donald Trump tweeted a very confusing message.

The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

For those out of the loop, Trump adamantly supported Moore, the alleged child molester.

The people of Alabama will do the right thing. Doug Jones is Pro-Abortion, weak on Crime, Military and Illegal Immigration, Bad for Gun Owners and Veterans and against the WALL. Jones is a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet. Roy Moore will always vote with us. VOTE ROY MOORE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

Trump has done what the world calls backtracking, for which news anchor Anderson Cooper called him out.

Cooper spouted some of Trump's favorite language at him, which attracted the attention of Twitter because Cooper is a normally a level-headed dude. He's also a CNN anchor, and committed to staying politically neutral.

The tweet, however, only survived for an hour before being removed. Cooper alleged on Twitter that the tweet was not his.