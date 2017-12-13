Anderson Cooper just went batsh*t on Trump over Twitter, then said it never happened.

Following Doug Jones' victory over alleged pedophile Roy Moore in the election for Alabama's US Senate seat, Donald Trump tweeted a very confusing message.
For those out of the loop, Trump adamantly supported Moore, the alleged child molester.
Trump has done what the world calls backtracking, for which news anchor Anderson Cooper called him out.
Cooper spouted some of Trump's favorite language at him, which attracted the attention of Twitter because Cooper is a normally a level-headed dude. He's also a CNN anchor, and committed to staying politically neutral.
The tweet, however, only survived for an hour before being removed. Cooper alleged on Twitter that the tweet was not his.
Twitter is glued to this dramz.
Despite Twitter's skepticism and support for the tweet, early reports indicate Cooper is being truthful. Local news stations like ABC 15 are reporting that CNN's P.R. team has verified the hack.