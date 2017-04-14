Advertising

Former Vogue editor at large, André Leon Talley, sat down with reporter Tamron Hall at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on Wednesday night. Talley and Hall discussed many subjects, including diversity in the fashion industry and politics. And, as a bonus, he took a moment to weigh in on Kellyanne Conway's inauguration outfit.

"I think she was dressed like a nutcracker," Talley said of Conway's inauguration outfit, as reported by WWD. "I think she went downstairs to Gucci in the Trump Tower and bought that off the rack and then went home to New Jersey. That was a drive-by purchase."

Talley also weighed in on Melania Trump. Though he has previously said he doesn't agree with the Trump administrations policies, he expressed his admiration for the current first lady.

“The current first lady is the best thing about the Trump administration. She’s like a 'Mona Lisa' sphinx," Talley said of Melania. "She doesn’t tell you who she is, but she expresses herself through her clothes."

In addition to politics, Talley also took a moment to talk about the strides the fashion industry has made in terms of diversity, specifically the recent appointment of Edward Enninful as the new editor of British Vogue.

“There was a beautiful moment recently for people of color because Edward Enninful was just named editor in chief of British Vogue. Do you realize what that means?”

You can read more quotes from André Leon Talley's discussion with Tamron Hall over on WWD.

