Even Ann Coulter is losing it with Donald Trump. If her recent tweets are any indication, America's resident right-wing mouthpiece would prefer Vice President Mike Pence step into the Oval Office.

She's over the daily Trump "melodrama," she tweeted earlier today, because it's "worth it ONLY if he's really going to build the wall, cut of Muslim refugees and deport illegals."

Coulter then made the case for President Mike Pence. She appealed to "@VP" directly, offering a tip for how to take down Donald Trump. "If @VP Pence were smart, starting making noises about how he'd LOVE to build a wall. He'd be sworn in as president in about 2 weeks," she wrote. (We can only hope that Pence doesn't check his @-replies.)

If @VP Pence were smart, starting making noises about how he'd LOVE to build a wall. He'd be sworn in as president about 2 weeks. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 16, 2017

It's possible that Ann Coulter smells blood in the water and is starting to distance herself from Trump. Either that, or she cares a scary amount about undocumented immigrants. "Anyone in a Southwestern state who strolls to the border and drops a brick will have done more to build the wall than @realDonaldTrump," she snarked.

Anyone in a Southwestern state who strolls to the border & drops a brick will have done more to build the wall than @realDonaldTrump. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 16, 2017

Well, I can now say that Ann Coulter and I have something in common: we're both done with Trump's drama. As they say, the enemy of my enemy is my friend—unless, of course, it's Ann Coulter.

