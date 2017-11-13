Ann Coulter attempts to defend Roy Moore by comparing him to JFK. It backfired.

Pedophilia should be a non-partisan issue, but 2017 is a horrible, bad year.

On Sunday night, conservative firebrand Ann Coulter attempted to defend Roy Moore, an Alabama Senate hopeful accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl when he was 32, by comparing him to the late John F. Kennedy.

In the tweet, Coulter "informs" Democrats that JFK had an affair with a 19-year-old woman while married, as if this information would make everyone go, "Oh! It's okay for grown men to sexually pursue young girls now!"

Hey Dems! JFK had an extra marital affair with 19-year old Mimi Alford when he was 45 years old. https://t.co/E5l3ncflDG — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) November 13, 2017

Well, the tweet backfired spectacularly.

Mostly because, and say this with me folks, PEDOPHILIA IS ILLEGAL. Having an affair with a much younger ADULT woman, though kinda skeevy, is not. In the United States, the age of consent is anywhere between 16-18, and varies by state.

That makes her an adult and certainly not 14 years old — Beth Martin (@mem10565) November 13, 2017