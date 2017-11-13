Ann Coulter attempts to defend Roy Moore by comparing him to JFK. It backfired.

Pedophilia should be a non-partisan issue, but 2017 is a horrible, bad year.
On Sunday night, conservative firebrand Ann Coulter attempted to defend Roy Moore, an Alabama Senate hopeful accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl when he was 32, by comparing him to the late John F. Kennedy.
In the tweet, Coulter "informs" Democrats that JFK had an affair with a 19-year-old woman while married, as if this information would make everyone go, "Oh! It's okay for grown men to sexually pursue young girls now!"
Well, the tweet backfired spectacularly.
Mostly because, and say this with me folks, PEDOPHILIA IS ILLEGAL. Having an affair with a much younger ADULT woman, though kinda skeevy, is not. In the United States, the age of consent is anywhere between 16-18, and varies by state.
Darn. Looks like JFK just lost a ton of votes! Too bad.
Seriously, Ann. What the hell did you think would happen when you tweeted this nonsense?