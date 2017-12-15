Everyone's trolling Ann Coulter for her weirdly honest tweet about being single.

Midday on Friday, Ann Coulter did something not too out of the ordinary for Ann Coulter — she fired off a string of tweets. Marco Rubio was holding out on the GOP tax bill, hoping to secure more money for a child tax credit for the middle class, and that reallllly ground her gears.
Let's take a look at Coulter's tweets, shall we?
Slamming Rubio.
Slamming Rubio.
Lamenting the cold, existentially unforgiving existence of a single person in a world full of familial joy.
Beagle video.
Wait, what?
Go back up.
Did Coulter just use the GOP tax bill as an excuse to get brutally honest about the life of single-person Ann Coulter, who lives in "quiet desperation and will die alone...?"
Let's take that again...
Yup. That's what happened.
"We singles live empty lives of quiet desperation and will die alone," wrote Coulter, before lamenting that "Rubio is demanding that we also fund happy families with children who fill their days with joy."
Twitter, if you can believe it, was not refreshed by Coulter's honest take on a lonely life jealously peering at happy families and resenting their sweet, sweet tax cuts.
Instead, they were mean to her. Even after she tried to cheer them up with that dope ass beagle vid.
Such a hard life for a single, conservative pundit on the web.
The last time Ann Coulter got trolled this hard on Twitter, she was comparing Roy Moore to JFK a week before Thanksgiving.
So, obviously, she's just making sure everyone's entertained during the long weeks before the next holiday. Thanks, Ann! You're a catch.