Everyone's trolling Ann Coulter for her weirdly honest tweet about being single.

Midday on Friday, Ann Coulter did something not too out of the ordinary for Ann Coulter — she fired off a string of tweets. Marco Rubio was holding out on the GOP tax bill, hoping to secure more money for a child tax credit for the middle class, and that reallllly ground her gears.

Let's take a look at Coulter's tweets, shall we?

Slamming Rubio.

Liddle Marco getting liddler. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) December 15, 2017

Slamming Rubio.

Govt imposes taxes to raise revenue. Senators Rubio & Lee think the income tax should be jimmied to reward certain people and behaviors. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) December 15, 2017

Lamenting the cold, existentially unforgiving existence of a single person in a world full of familial joy.

We singles live empty lives of quiet desperation and will die alone. Now Rubio is demanding that we also fund happy families with children who fill their days with joy. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) December 15, 2017

Beagle video.

Wait, what?

Go back up.

Did Coulter just use the GOP tax bill as an excuse to get brutally honest about the life of single-person Ann Coulter, who lives in "quiet desperation and will die alone...?"