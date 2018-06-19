Author drags Ann Coulter after finding out she used his work to attack immigrant children.

In today's least surprising news, Ann Coulter is claiming that children separated from their parents at the boarder are "child actors."

WATCH: Ann Coulter calls immigrant children crying after being separated from parents “child actors” https://t.co/ChEJ7S0SzD pic.twitter.com/FputzxbOtW — The Hill (@thehill) June 18, 2018

“I would also say one other thing, these child actors weeping and crying on all the other networks 24/7 right now — do not fall for it, Mr. President," Coulter said directly into camera on Fox's The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton.

"I get very nervous about the president getting his news from TV,” she added.

Girl, same.

In her argument, Coulter references a New Yorker article that allegedly provides "proof" that the kids are being coached.

“A New Yorker article, The New Yorker is not a conservative publication, they describe how these kids, these kids are being coached," she said. "They’re given scripts to read by liberals, according to The New Yorker. Don’t fall for the actor children.”

The article Coulter is referring to is Suketu Mehta's 2011 profile on an African woman named "Celine" who was seeking asylum in the United States. Celine's family was being attacked because they openly supported an opposition leader in their central-African home country. At one point, government soldiers ransacked the family's home and beat her siblings. Fearing that she and her family would be murdered, Celine began to seek While seeking asylum in the United States. Those advising Celine encouraged her to exaggerate her story to include claims of being raped to help her case.