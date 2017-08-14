Advertising

Yet another Nazi who participated in the tiki-torch lit "Unite the Right" (read: NAZI) rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend, was fired today. This makes him the second Nazi of the day, that we know of, to lose his job as a result of exposure from the rally. Let's keep that number rising!!!

Twitter has been at work ever since the weekend trying to name, and shame, the people photographed marching on the UVA campus on Saturday night, some of whom were wearing swastikas and chanting racist phrases like "white lives matter" and "the Jews will not replace us."

Advertising

One of them was Nigel Krofta, a white supremacist from Ridgeville, South Carolina, who was photographed at the rally standing next to James Alex Fields Jr., the man accused of murdering counter-protester Heather Heyer with his car.

After he was identified on Twitter, people took to the page of his employers, Limehouse and Sons Construction, asking them to fire him. They promptly did, and released this statement this afternoon condemning his actions:

In light of what has just come to our attention, we here at Limehouse & Sons Inc. would like to take this time to assure... Posted by Limehouse & Sons Inc. on Monday, August 14, 2017

Advertising

They wrote:

In light of what has just come to our attention, we here at Limehouse & Sons Inc. would like to take this time to assure our friends and our customers that we do not condone the actions of the people involved in this horrific display that has taken place in Charlottesville, VA. We also do not knowingly hire criminals but when it comes to our attention that we have someone within our organization that fits this description we deal with it in a timely manner and we turn it over to the proper authorities, people like this have no place in our society.

Advertising

Now THAT is how you fire a Nazi.

Facebook commenters are praising the company for doing the right thing.

Earlier today, we learned that another nazi at the rally, Cole White, was fired from his job at Top Dog Restaurant in Berkeley.

Good job employers on upholding values of basic human decency by firing LITERAL NAZIS, I guess. Seriously though, employers, and internet, good work. Keep it up.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.