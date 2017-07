Advertising

Did you hear that Hunger Games cannon just go off in the distance?

Another tribute has fallen.

After only ten days, Anthony Scaramucci is out as White House communications director at the behest of new Chief of Staff General John Kelly.

Not even his gestures could save him. Giphy

Join us as we say farewell to his EXTREMELY SHORT guest spot in The West Wing.

The Mooch Era pic.twitter.com/az35eCGZdU — Sam Pasternack (@SamPasternack) July 31, 2017

Advertising

That made Kim Kardashian's marriage to Kris Humphries seem long. https://t.co/ydYB3AjZuz — april lavalle (@imatoofbrush) July 31, 2017

William Henry Harrison lasted 3 weeks longer than Mooch — Kurt Gessler (@kurtgessler) July 31, 2017

The casting agents of Dancing with the Stars are losing their minds right now — Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) July 31, 2017

I’ll leave the photoshopping to the experts. pic.twitter.com/Jj1nk0P2mv — Andrew Nathanson (@andrewnathanson) July 31, 2017

Advertising

I Went On Vacation And Missed The ENTIRETY of Scarmucci's Career — Jaya Saxena (@jayasax) July 31, 2017

OK, I finally get the point of THE APPRENTICE now. These weekly firings are HILARIOUS. — Inkoo Kang (@inkookang) July 31, 2017

The most 🔥🔥🔥 mixtape of the year is Ryan Lizza's Voicemail (feat. Anthony Scaramucci) #Mooch — Johnny McNulty (@JohnnyMcNulty) July 31, 2017

Advertising

That Andy Warhol quote should be updated to be "In the future, everyone will be in the Trump administration for 15 minutes." — Alison Leiby (@AlisonLeiby) July 31, 2017

I've had orgasms last longer than Mooch. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) July 31, 2017

Unfortunately for the Mooch, the minimum tenure to get invited to the annual WH Comms Directors Reunion is 3 weeks — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) July 31, 2017

Do you think Diedre is texting Mooch "Congratulations, I'll be praying for you" pic.twitter.com/J2e4IrFZFT — Thirst Accountant (@NJDG) July 31, 2017

Advertising

The Mooch didn't even make it to hometowns. — shannonwoodward (@shannonwoodward) July 31, 2017

"Don't cry because it's over, smile because you accused your co workers of sucking their own cock"



-The Mooch — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 31, 2017

RIP THE MOOCH WE BARELY KNEW WHAT SEX ACTS YOU WOULD INSIST THE REST OF THE WHITE HOUSE STAFF WANTED TO PERFORM ON THEMSELVES — Caitlin Kunkel (@KunkelTron) July 31, 2017

Scaramucci should've known that kind of vulgarity would not be tolerated in this administration — justin kanew (@Kanew) July 31, 2017

Advertising

How the fuck is Scaramucci already out of a goddamn job? Woulda been great at that cocksucker. Fuck piss cunt shit. Buttcock. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 31, 2017

Anthony Scaramucci wins Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series for The West Wing — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) July 31, 2017

If Mooch needs some healthcare now that he's unemployed, rumor has it there's a program that can help him out thanks to a man named Barry. — Lily Herman (@lkherman) July 31, 2017

Live footage of The Mooch leaving the West Wing pic.twitter.com/COhoYW0xYt — Sejal Singh (@Sej_Singh) July 31, 2017

Advertising

Leave the Mooch, take the cannoli. — Mo Rocca (@MoRocca) July 31, 2017

moot point (n.): a matter of no relevance



mooch point (n.): a matter so laughable it is dismissed almost immediately after it is brought up — jomny sun (@jonnysun) July 31, 2017

"I bid you adouche" - Anthony Scaramucci's farewell statement, probably pic.twitter.com/D110dLEgGe — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) July 31, 2017

Advertising

"How do you re-post tweets you deleted?" - Scaramucci right now — albertina rizzo (@albz) July 31, 2017

"The White House is like that Too Many Cooks video." @IreneChicago — Kay Cannon (@KayKayCannon) July 31, 2017

Talk to your doctor today and find out how you too can get rid of the mooch in just 10 days — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) July 31, 2017

"Dad, why weren't u at my birth?"



"I was helping a man who never spoke to me again yell at Boy Scouts." — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) July 31, 2017

Advertising

I guess we all know how Steven Bannon is gonna celebrate today's big news. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) July 31, 2017

Scaramucci is slated to leave

Despite what he came to achieve,

Like colourful cussing

And phone calls discussing

The autofellations of Steve — Limericking (@Limericking) July 31, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.