Somehow, even Game of Thrones has managed to intertwine with the Trump Administration.

Fans took note of Jon Snow's pointed speech on Sunday night's season finale. As Vulture reports, Snow's monologue was written directly to reference the post-truth society that exists in America/on HBO. The words apparently resonated with one former member of the Trump team, the disgraced former communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

Scaramucci wasted no time in quoting America's favorite warrior to shade America's least favorite leader.

"When enough ppl make false promises words stop meaning anything and then there are no more answers only better and better lies" --Jon Snow — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 28, 2017

If even a man who chooses to go by "The Mooch" can make the connection to our current political scene, Snow must have really worked to hit us over the head with his metaphor.

Lest you think Scaramucci is reaching, cast member Liam Cunningham confirms that Snow's script was written with Trump in mind.

"The speech that Jon Snow gave about the nature of lies and what's been said, and what happens if we don't stick to our word — we filmed that on exactly the day that a certain POTUS was elected and it had incredible resonance while filming it," says Cunningham.

Even if Jon Snow is the leader the world needs now, the bad news for us all is that he's a fictional character. Donald Trump is very, very real.

