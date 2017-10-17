Scaramucci’s company appalls Twitter with poll about the Holocaust. The backlash was brutal.

Anthony Scaramucci served as White House Communications Director for a whirlwind ten days, in which his greatest contribution was implying that Steve Bannon engaged in auto-fellatio.

His ten day tenure also gave birth the "Scaramucci" as a measure of time, and since his Scaramucci was up, Scaramucci has been trying desperately to be famous again.

i've never been more ready to use my skills. pic.twitter.com/E17WMhaKty — scare ahh!🔪gore man (@thesarahgorman) July 31, 2017

Scaramucci launched a media venture, The Scaramucci Post, which thought it was a good idea to launch a poll about the Holocaust.

This poll was put up by @lancelaifer without consulting @Scaramucci who is traveling in London.

The poll has been taken down. pic.twitter.com/SKaaPZAPow — ScaramucciPost (@ScaramucciPost) October 17, 2017

The Scaramucci Post decided to put out a poll asking "how many Jews were killed in the Holocaust?"

The guy behind the poll apologized, but that didn't stop "Holocaust" from trending.