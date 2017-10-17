Scaramucci’s company appalls Twitter with poll about the Holocaust. The backlash was brutal.

Anthony Scaramucci served as White House Communications Director for a whirlwind ten days, in which his greatest contribution was implying that Steve Bannon engaged in auto-fellatio.
His ten day tenure also gave birth the "Scaramucci" as a measure of time, and since his Scaramucci was up, Scaramucci has been trying desperately to be famous again.
Scaramucci launched a media venture, The Scaramucci Post, which thought it was a good idea to launch a poll about the Holocaust.
The Scaramucci Post decided to put out a poll asking "how many Jews were killed in the Holocaust?"
The guy behind the poll apologized, but that didn't stop "Holocaust" from trending.
Who WOULDN'T be offended by a Holocaust poll?
The poll might be gone, but this mysterious media venture still wants your thoughts on the Anne Frank Halloween costume.