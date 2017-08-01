Advertising

An "email prankster" posed as various members of the Trump administration to dupe top White House officials into having phony email correspondences and, disturbingly enough, it worked. According to CNN, the United Kingdom-based hacker, whose identity is unknown but tweets under the handle @SINON_REBORN, posed as Reince Priebus, Jared Kushner, Eric Trump and others to trick White House staffers into email conversations.

Wait, whose server isn't secure again?

While posing as Jared Kushner, the prankster corresponded with Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert, who fell for the trick hook, line and sinker. That is not reassuring.

"Tom, we are arranging a bit of a soirée towards the end of August," wrote the Kushner impersonator. "It would be great if you could make it, I promise food of at least comparible [sic] quality to that which we ate in Iraq. Should be a great evening."

Bossert responded by saying, "Thanks, Jared. With a promise like that, I can't refuse." He signed off by offering not-Jared Kushner his personal email.

Leaked emails also show Anthony Scaramucci, who served as the White House communications director for a whopping ten days before being fired Monday, getting duped by the prankster who posed as his known nemesis, Reince Priebus.

"I had promised myself I would leave my hands mud free," wrote the fake Priebus, "but after reading your tweet today which stated how; 'soon we will learn who in the media who has class, and who hasn't', has pushed me to this. That tweet was breathtakingly hypocritical, even for you. At no stage have you acted in a way that's even remotely classy, yet you believe that's the standard by which everyone should behave towards you? General Kelly will do a fine job. I'll even admit he will do a better job than me. But the way in which that transition has come about has been diabolical. And hurtful. I don't expect a reply."

"You know what you did. We all do. Even today. But rest assured we were prepared. A Man would apologize," responded the real Scaramucci.

"I can't believe you are questioning my ethics! The so called 'Mooch', who can't even manage his first week in the White House without leaving upset in his wake. I have nothing to apologize for," replied the hacker.

"Read Shakespeare. Particularly Othello. You are right there. My family is fine by the way and will thrive. I know what you did. No more replies from me," said Scaramucci.

But wait, there's more! Scaramucci was fooled by the same prankster twice. The prankster also posed as the Ambassador to Russia-designate, Jon Huntsman Jr, and had a particularly brutal conversation with Scaramucci:

"Who's (sic) head should roll first?" the phony Huntsman asked Scaramucci Friday. "Maybe I can help things along somewhat."

"Both of them," responded the real Scaramucci, referencing both Priebus and White House Senior Adviser Steve Bannon.

But even Huntsman himself was hoodwinked by the hacker who emailed him pretending to be Eric Trump.

"Maybe we could have Dad sat (sic) on a horse, top off, giving the full Putin!" said the prankster posing as Eric. "He's in better shape than his suits suggest."

Although it seems like this email prankster could pull this sh*t forever, they announced via Twitter that they are retired from trolling the White House staff.

White House - FYI I won't be pranking you any longer, point made. I'm just a dude with a iPhone, you need to tighten up IT policy. love x x — EMAIL PRANKSTER (@SINON_REBORN) August 1, 2017

And although the prankster took the time to trick multiple White House staffers, they did reveal why they gave Anthony Scaramucci a particularly hard time:

I targeted @Scaramucci as i've suffered from mental health problems all my life, and he seems to think paranoid schizophrenia is a put down — EMAIL PRANKSTER (@SINON_REBORN) August 1, 2017

Scaramucci called Reince Priebus a "paranoid schizophrenic" in a phone call to Ryan Lizza of The New Yorker shortly before getting fired.

Wow. For a group of people who railed against Hillary Clinton for her emails, they sure do suck at using email.

