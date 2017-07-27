Anthony Scaramucci, the White House's new communications director, called into CNN this morning and behaved in a way that makes President Donald Trump look as reserved as an elderly librarian.
A little back story: last night, Anthony Scaramucci tweeted and then deleted that he'd be contacting the FBI because his financial disclosure form was "leaked" to Politico (although it's actually a public document) and that the supposed "leak" was a felony (which clearly it's not, since the document is public). Politico noted that "the forms [are] publicly accessible."
Anthony Scaramucci's deleted tweet tagged the FBI, the Justice Department, and White House Chief of Staff Reince Preibus—who is pretty much Scaramucci's boss. It wasn't clear if Scaramucci was blaming Preibus for the "leak" until New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza confirmed, via tweet, that Scaramucci was indeed calling for an FBI investigation of Preibus.
This morning, Lizza called into CNN to talk about Anthony Scaramucci, who then called in, too. And then he basically had a meltdown.
Scaramucci told CNN that he and Trump were delivering a message: “We have a very, very good idea of who the leakers are, who the senior leakers are in the White House.” Some of the leaks, he said, were “so treasonous that 150 years ago people would have been hung.”
In case it's not clear, Anthony Scaramucci is definitely blaming Reince Preibus for leaks coming out of the White House, claiming, “The fish stinks from the head. If Reince wants to explain he’s not a leaker, let him do that.” Scaramucci also said that he and Preibus were brothers like Cain and Abel (and in case you don't know, Cain is supposed to have murdered Abel). Yikes.
This is a lot to take in. But Twitter took it all in, and spit some stuff back out:
This is all pretty unusual (understatement). With the Trump administration, everything seems ready to go right off the rails at any time.