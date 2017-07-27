Advertising

Anthony Scaramucci, the White House's new communications director, called into CNN this morning and behaved in a way that makes President Donald Trump look as reserved as an elderly librarian.

A little back story: last night, Anthony Scaramucci tweeted and then deleted that he'd be contacting the FBI because his financial disclosure form was "leaked" to Politico (although it's actually a public document) and that the supposed "leak" was a felony (which clearly it's not, since the document is public). Politico noted that "the forms [are] publicly accessible."

Anthony Scaramucci's deleted tweet tagged the FBI, the Justice Department, and White House Chief of Staff Reince Preibus—who is pretty much Scaramucci's boss. It wasn't clear if Scaramucci was blaming Preibus for the "leak" until New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza confirmed, via tweet, that Scaramucci was indeed calling for an FBI investigation of Preibus.

In case there's any ambiguity in his tweet I can confirm that Scaramucci wants the FBI to investigate Reince for leaking. — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) July 27, 2017

This morning, Lizza called into CNN to talk about Anthony Scaramucci, who then called in, too. And then he basically had a meltdown.

Scaramucci told CNN that he and Trump were delivering a message: “We have a very, very good idea of who the leakers are, who the senior leakers are in the White House.” Some of the leaks, he said, were “so treasonous that 150 years ago people would have been hung.”

In case it's not clear, Anthony Scaramucci is definitely blaming Reince Preibus for leaks coming out of the White House, claiming, “The fish stinks from the head. If Reince wants to explain he’s not a leaker, let him do that.” Scaramucci also said that he and Preibus were brothers like Cain and Abel (and in case you don't know, Cain is supposed to have murdered Abel). Yikes.

This is a lot to take in. But Twitter took it all in, and spit some stuff back out:

do you think trump is pissed everyone is talking about scaramucci this morning and not him — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) July 27, 2017

trump jealous of scaramucci's "fame" in 3, 2... — ceeks (@70Ceeks) July 27, 2017

This is the only kind thing I'll ever say about Sean Spicer: at least he had the dignity to walk when Scaramucci started, unlike Priebus. — Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) July 27, 2017

Is it a good or bad sign when your new comms director has a public meltdown in his first week on the job? I forget. — Maggie Serota 🚽 (@maggieserota) July 27, 2017

Fitting that Scaramucci quotes Joe Paterno. One is dishonorable asshole protecting a monster. The other is Joe Paterno. — Albert Ruiz (@databreak) July 27, 2017

CNN: Coming up, more of our interview with Scaramucci



ME: Please god no I have a family — Quinn Sutherland (@ReelQuinn) July 27, 2017

Between Trump and Scaramucci, it's only a matter of days before one of them tweets the nuclear codes. — andy lassner (@andylassner) July 27, 2017

Anthony Scaramucci's workout is looking in the mirror and saying "I love the President" for three sets of fifty reps. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 27, 2017

I jokingly said @Scaramucci was dumb as a rock for thinking he can delete posts from the internet. Maybe he actually is dumb as a rock. https://t.co/VttnErz9Fk — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 27, 2017

Scaramucci thinks he's Rob Lowe joining Parks & Rec in season 2, but he's actually Butters joining South Park in season 3 — Cody Keenan (@codykeenan) July 27, 2017

Does anyone else think Scaramucci might be hoovering up a little Bolivian marching powder before these manic interviews? — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 27, 2017

This is all pretty unusual (understatement). With the Trump administration, everything seems ready to go right off the rails at any time.

