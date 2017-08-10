Advertising

Even as season one of "President Trump" makes headline after headline, one short-lived character on the real-life reality show has stood out more than most: Anthony Scaramucci, the White House communications director-to-be who lost his job in only 10 days.

The bombastic mini-Trump was fired after giving a truly nasty interview to The New Yorker's Ryan Lizza, in which, among other horrifying statements, he said:

"I'm not Steve Bannon, I'm not trying to suck my own cock."

"Reince [Priebus] is a fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac."

[doing an impression of Priebus]: "Oh, Bill Shine is coming in. Let me leak the fucking thing and see if I can cock-block these people the way I cock-blocked Scaramucci for six months.'"



Wow! No wonder "The Mooch" claimed that he "made a mistake in trusting a reporter." Meanwhile, Lizza has repeatedly asserted that the interview was on the record.

Scaramucci is now claiming that the writer didn't get his permission to record the interview, which you can actually listen to here. According to CBS News, "a phone call in Washington, D.C... can be recorded without the other party's consent."

Yes. He absolutely taped the call without my permission. #lowlife https://t.co/fTDcBw4vcT — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 10, 2017



Then, on Twitter Wednesday night, Scaramucci compared Lizza to a reporter inextricable with the Monica Lewinsky scandal, Linda Tripp. Tripp clandestinely recorded conversations with Lewinsky regarding her relationship with President Clinton.

.@RyanLizza is the Linda Tripp of 2017. People know. And he is up at night not being able to live with himself. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 10, 2017

But if the reporter who talked to Scaramucci is "the Linda Tripp of 2017," then who's Scaramucci?

Wait....does this mean Mooch is Monica Lewinsky? — Kat V (@katvasquez) August 10, 2017



Are you saying that you tried to give him a blowjob? — Brook Lundy (@brooklundy1) August 10, 2017

He did not think this analogy through. — Sarah! (@TurboG8r) August 10, 2017

But as the jokes got crasser and crasser, and the tweet got more and more viral, Lewinsky saw it. LEWINSKY SAW IT.



It's hard to read that far into an emoji, but we'll just assume that Lewinsky doesn't favor the comparison.

Monica Lewinsky now throwing shade at Anthony Scaramucci. We have come full circle. Or something. — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) August 10, 2017

This is why we have Twitter.

