Advertising

UPDATE 11:50 a.m.:

Ryan Lizza is firing back at Anthony Scaramucci after the new White House communications director said he made a "mistake in trusting a reporter."

On Friday, Lizza made this statement to CNN’s John Berman:

When the Communications Director for the White House calls you and tells you, on the record, that he’s about to fire the entire communications staff, that he has called the FBI to investigate the Chief of Staff at the White House, and that the Chief Strategist is engaged in autofellatio, I think that is a fairly newsworthy set of comments. My job as a reporter is not to keep things private and confidential when the Communications Director tells me things. My job is to report them, so the public understands what’s going on at the White House.

Advertising

Looks like the communications director needs some work on his communication skills.

ORIGINAL POST:

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci is starting his new gig off with a BANG after making disparaging comments about fellow members of the Trump administration to Ryan Lizza of The New Yorker.

My god, Trump's team is like a snake that's eating itself.

Lizza reported getting a phone call from a perturbed Scaramucci on Wednesday evening. Scaramucci was not happy that Lizza tweeted about Trump's "secret" dinner with Bill Shine and Sean Hannity, and was phoning him to try to see who leaked the information, i.e. reveal his source. And journalists do not do that.

Advertising

"I ask these guys not to leak anything and they can’t help themselves," Scaramucci ranted to The New Yorker. "You’re an American citizen, this is a major catastrophe for the American country. So I’m asking you as an American patriot to give me a sense of who leaked it."

But that is just the tip of the iceberg, friends.

When Lizza refused to name the person who told him about the dinner (which, by the way, he didn't think was a big deal), Scaramucci offered his opinion on who leaked the info.

Advertising

"Reince [Priebus] is a fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac," Scaramucci said, sounding awfully paranoid himself. He then proceeded to do an impression of the White House Chief of Staff, "'Oh, Bill Shine is coming in. Let me leak the fucking thing and see if I can cock-block these people the way I cock-blocked Scaramucci for six months.'"

But wait, there's more!

The conversation pivoted and soon Scaramucci waxed poetic about Steve Bannon, Trump's chief strategist. For context, this came immediately after Scaramucci insisted that he was not interested in media attention:

Advertising

"I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock," he said. “I’m not trying to build my own brand off the fucking strength of the president. I’m here to serve the country.”

WOW. Wow. F*ck you for forcing that mental image on the American people, Scaramucci. Gross.

Twitter certainly had a field day with that one:

appropriate to question @Scaramucci's judgement for a couple different reasons but the main one is this dude is obviously not that limber pic.twitter.com/xdaJbMpivV — chris hooks (@cd_hooks) July 27, 2017

Advertising

Buonasera, motherfuckers, it's me, the Mooch, pardon me while I do enough cocaine to kill a horse and then call up some reporters — Nate (@inthesedeserts) July 27, 2017

New rules:



Making fun of Italians is bad.



Making fun of people who worship and imitate Goodfellas characters is fine, but can be tricky. — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) July 28, 2017

I've seen the words "sucking" and "Bannon" in the same sentence today more times than any human should. — Roqayah Chamseddine (@roqchams) July 27, 2017

I mean, who hasn't done a ton of blow and thought, "I should call the New Yorker RIGHT NOW." — Julieanne Smolinski (@BoobsRadley) July 27, 2017

Advertising

I would pay $1000 for a New Yorker subscription if they included audio with this story. https://t.co/YYsGh3r3hx — Jennifer Senior (@JenSeniorNY) July 28, 2017

Anyway, shortly after getting off the phone with The New Yorker, Anthony Scaramucci tweeted—then deleted— this:

In light of the leak of my financial info which is a felony. I will be contacting @FBI and the @TheJusticeDept #swamp @Reince45.

HE TAGGED REINCE.

giphy

Advertising

After the tweet was deleted, the backpedaling began:

Wrong! Tweet was public notice to leakers that all Sr Adm officials are helping to end illegal leaks. @Reince45 pic.twitter.com/AB0reseuX1 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 27, 2017

I sometimes use colorful language. I will refrain in this arena but not give up the passionate fight for @realDonaldTrump's agenda. #MAGA — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 27, 2017

LOLOL.

And to put a button on this entire crazy thing, Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci finally tweeted this:

I made a mistake in trusting in a reporter. It won't happen again. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 28, 2017

Advertising

Be sure to tune in tomorrow for another rousing episode of "The Trump administration is imploding right before your very eyes!"

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.