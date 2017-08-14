It's 2017 and our President took three whole days to explicitly condemn a white supremacist/Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend, where one person was murdered and dozens were injured. By NAZIS. Now a video is making the rounds on Twitter and Facebook warning the public about fascist dictators. The video was first released in 1947, shortly after WWII. And yet, it's terrifyingly relevant today.
Just watch:
The clip was posted over the weekend by anthropologist Michael Oman-Reagan, who says the video, titled "Don't Be a Sucker," was made "to teach citizens how to avoid falling for people like Trump." It's since been retweeted nearly 150,000 times.
In the 2-minute clip, a man is addressing a crowd, blaming the country's problems on African Americans, Catholics, and immigrants. A young man in the crowd, a freemason, seems to agree with the speaker, until the speaker also blames Freemasons. See where this is eerily familiar?
You can watch the full video here:
The rhetoric in the video is "virtually indistinguishable from that of white supremacists and neo-Nazis today," Business Insider reports. Where's the proof? Oh, you mean other than the hundreds of white people marching, carrying tiki torches, bearing swastikas and chanting things like "white lives matter" and "the Jews will not replace us" through the streets this weekend?
Richard Spencer, who coined the term "alt-right" (we prefer calling Nazis "Nazis"), and who helped organize the Neo-Nazi rally on Saturday, told a crowd at Texas A&M back in December: "America belongs to white men."
And of course there's the laundry list of things President Donald Trump has done to promote xenophobia and hate in the U.S., including but not limited to: vilifying immigrants and Muslims, promising to "make America great again," and refusing to outwardly condemn the huge rise in hate crimes by his supporters. And those are just a few examples.
Even former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke told reporters on Saturday that the Nazi protesters were working to "fulfill the promises of Donald Trump."
If you're still not convinced that we've crossed the line into serious RED FLAG territory, please read this thread:
Got it?