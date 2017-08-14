Advertising

It's 2017 and our President took three whole days to explicitly condemn a white supremacist/Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend, where one person was murdered and dozens were injured. By NAZIS. Now a video is making the rounds on Twitter and Facebook warning the public about fascist dictators. The video was first released in 1947, shortly after WWII. And yet, it's terrifyingly relevant today.

Just watch:

1947 anti-fascist video made by US military to teach citizens how to avoid falling for people like Trump is relevant again. pic.twitter.com/vkTDD1Tplh — Michael (@OmanReagan) August 13, 2017

The clip was posted over the weekend by anthropologist Michael Oman-Reagan, who says the video, titled "Don't Be a Sucker," was made "to teach citizens how to avoid falling for people like Trump." It's since been retweeted nearly 150,000 times.

THIS IS AMAZING!



1943: US War Dept released this video to tell Americans not to fall for fascists. #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/ubLtwa34ea — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) August 13, 2017

In the 2-minute clip, a man is addressing a crowd, blaming the country's problems on African Americans, Catholics, and immigrants. A young man in the crowd, a freemason, seems to agree with the speaker, until the speaker also blames Freemasons. See where this is eerily familiar?

You can watch the full video here:

The rhetoric in the video is "virtually indistinguishable from that of white supremacists and neo-Nazis today," Business Insider reports. Where's the proof? Oh, you mean other than the hundreds of white people marching, carrying tiki torches, bearing swastikas and chanting things like "white lives matter" and "the Jews will not replace us" through the streets this weekend?

Richard Spencer, who coined the term "alt-right" (we prefer calling Nazis "Nazis"), and who helped organize the Neo-Nazi rally on Saturday, told a crowd at Texas A&M back in December: "America belongs to white men."

And of course there's the laundry list of things President Donald Trump has done to promote xenophobia and hate in the U.S., including but not limited to: vilifying immigrants and Muslims, promising to "make America great again," and refusing to outwardly condemn the huge rise in hate crimes by his supporters. And those are just a few examples.

Even former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke told reporters on Saturday that the Nazi protesters were working to "fulfill the promises of Donald Trump."

If you're still not convinced that we've crossed the line into serious RED FLAG territory, please read this thread:

There are thousands of examples, and if you're ignoring them, that's really on you. — Michael (@OmanReagan) August 14, 2017

Trump called for a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States…” — Michael (@OmanReagan) August 14, 2017

“An ‘extremely credible source’ has called my office and told me that Barack Obama’s birth certificate is a fraud” -Trump — Michael (@OmanReagan) August 14, 2017

“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending the best. … They’re bringing drugs. They’re bring crime. They’re rapists…” -Trump — Michael (@OmanReagan) August 14, 2017

“When they send illegals into our country, we charge Mexico $100k for every illegal that crosses that border because it’s trouble.” -Trump — Michael (@OmanReagan) August 14, 2017

“Many of the thugs that attacked the peaceful Trump supporters in San Jose were illegals.” -Trump — Michael (@OmanReagan) August 14, 2017

“He is the founder of ISIS. He’s the founder of ISIS, OK? He’s the founder.” -Trump (about Obama) — Michael (@OmanReagan) August 14, 2017

“Jeb Bush has to like the Mexican Illegals because of his wife.” -Trump — Michael (@OmanReagan) August 14, 2017

“...thousands of people were cheering as that building was coming down. Thousands of people were cheering.” -Trump (on Muslims after 9/11) — Michael (@OmanReagan) August 14, 2017

“They’re trying to take over our children. ...They’re pouring in and we don’t know what we’re doing.” - Trump (on refugees) — Michael (@OmanReagan) August 14, 2017

His entire campaign for two years has been built on inciting fear of the other, of refugees, of immigrants, of anyone who is not like him. — Michael (@OmanReagan) August 14, 2017

You can go back further, before the campaign and find the same thing, a long record of bigotry. — Michael (@OmanReagan) August 14, 2017

“A well-educated black has a tremendous advantage over a well-educated white in terms of the job market…” -Trump (1989) — Michael (@OmanReagan) August 14, 2017

Also in 1989 Trump spent $85,000 for a full-page newspaper ad calling for the execution of Black and Latino teens who were totally innocent. — Michael (@OmanReagan) August 14, 2017

"Black guys counting my money! I hate it. The only kind of people I want counting my money are short guys wearing yarmulkes…" -Trump (1991) — Michael (@OmanReagan) August 14, 2017

It takes two minutes of Googling to find thousands of his statements like this - if you're refusing to see it, you're doing it deliberately. — Michael (@OmanReagan) August 14, 2017

Got it?

