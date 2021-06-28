AOC responds to Marjorie Taylor-Greene calling her a criminal and a 'little Communist.'

Marjorie Taylor-Greene, far-right conspiracy theorist and Republican Representative for Georgia, went after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez while speaking recently at a Trump rally. And you can guess who got the last word (hint: it's not the one who believes 9/11 was an inside job).

In a now-viral video from a rally for the former President in Wellington, Ohio, Taylor-Greene went on a rant against the New York Congresswoman, and she pulled out all the racist stops.

She accused AOC of "not being American" (where have we heard that before?), and a "little Communist," and said she should be "locked up" (more deja vu).

She also announced more plans for her intended take-over of the US government:

The viral rant sparked a slew of funny, cutting, and outraged replies from people who jumped in to defend AOC. Here are some highlights: