AOC responds to Republican politicians posing with guns in family Christmas photos.

If you're left speechless by Republican politicians making their families pose with deadly weapons in front of Christmas trees, welcome to the club. But there's one person who is usually able to find words while the rest of us can't, and that's Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Democratic Representative from New York had some choice words on Twitter for several Republican members of Congress who have drawn backlash for sharing "holiday" photos of their fully-armed family members.

First, Thomas Massie, Republican Representative from Kentucky, posted this photo of his entire family holding guns just days after a fatal school shooting in Michigan:

In a show of solidarity, Republican Representative from Colorado, Lauren Boebert, shared her family's own holiday photo featuring her four sons holding assault weapons: