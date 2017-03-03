Advertising

Welp, add Arnold Schwarzenegger to the growing list of people leaving their jobs because they don't want to be associated with Donald Trump. Schwarzenegger has announced that he will not return as host for the second season of NBC’s Celebrity Apprentice.

"I learned a lot, I had a great time, it was a really great opportunity," the former California governor told British film magazine Empire. "But under the circumstances I don't want to do it again."

Advertising

And apparently yes, his decision has everything to do with Donald Trump.

“With Trump being involved in the show people have a bad taste and don't want to participate as a spectator or as a sponsor, or in any other way support the show,” he said. “It's a very divisive period now and I think this show got caught up in all that division."

Schwarzenegger added that it's specifically Trump's involvement with the show that is turning away sponsors, as The Wrap reported yesterday. Celebrity sponsors Tyra Banks and Jessica Alba also revealed earlier this month they were cutting ties with the show.

“It's not about the show … because everyone I ran into came up to me and said, 'I love the show... but I turned it off because as soon as I read Trump's name I'm outta there!'" said Schwarzenegger. "When people found out that Trump was still involved as executive producer and was still receiving money from the show, then half the people [started] boycotting it."

Advertising

Schwarzenegger, a Republican who is fiercely anti-Trump, replaced Donald Trump as Apprentice host. The two had it out on Twitter when Trump tweeted after the show's January debut that Schwarzenegger “got swamped” in the ratings.

Of course, Arnold is famous for saying "I'll be back." But in this case, that seems unlikely.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.