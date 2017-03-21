Advertising

Arnold Schwarzenegger woke up early this morning to challenge President Donald Trump to "make America great again" in a way that doesn't involve golfing or taking trips to Mar-a-Lago.

At 5:25am on Tuesday, Schwarzenegger tweeted this (poorly lit) video of himself poking fun at President Trump's historically low approval rating, which dipped to 37% as of Monday. "Oh, Donald, the ratings are in, and you got swamped," quipped the former California Governor/indestructible humanoid cyborg. "Wow. Now you're in the thirties?"

Advertising

Arnold Schwarzenegger went on to challenge Donald Trump to visit local schools like Hart Middle School in Washington, D.C., which is so close to the White House that the president doesn't even need to GET TO THE CHOPPA to get there.

I couldn't resist. giphy

Arnold Schwarzenegger also tagged After-School All-Stars, his organization that provides comprehensive extracurricular programs for low-income schools.

We will keep our eyes peeled for a typo-ridden response to this video from the president on Twitter, but it sure looks like this feud between Arnold and Donald Trump is far from over. In fact, we're surprised that Schwarzenegger didn't sign off of his video with a good ol' "I'll be back."

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.