Tony Schwartz "co-wrote" The Art of the Deal with Donald Trump, which you might assume means he "wrote" The Art of the Deal by himself.

On Anderson Cooper's show on Wednesday, Schwartz channeled his detailed knowledge of the president's personality and business strategy to predict what he'll do next, as several scandals—he may have shared classified info with the Russians, and he fired the man in charge of an investigation against him—threaten to lead to his impeachment.

Not to mention a special prosecutor's just been named to more seriously investigate his administration's ties to Russia.

Co-author of "The Art of Deal" on Trump: "I think he's in a pretty significant meltdown" https://t.co/YZ32bCBsdM https://t.co/rpTGglpp5H — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) May 18, 2017

In more comments to Cooper, Schwartz made a prediction. Via Mediaite:

There is no right and wrong for Trump. There’s winning and losing. And that’s very different from right and wrong. And right now he’s in pure terror that he is going to lose. And by the way he is going to lose. I surely believe that at some point over the next period of time he’s going to have to figure out a way to resign and the reason he’s going to do that as opposed to go through what could be an impeachment process, or a continuing humiliation, is that he wants to figure out a way — as he’s done all his career — to turn a loss into a victory. And so he will declare victory when he leaves.

So to avoid losing, Trump will resign—and through some twisted logic, declare himself the winner. Or maybe he'll make Sean Spicer do it.

Since the rise-of-Trump, Schwartz has been used by the media as a sort of Sauron's Eye that looks straight into Trump's soul.

In a recent op-ed for the Washington Post, Schwartz said he "spent hundreds of hours listening to him, watching him in action and interviewing him about his life" while writing his book for him. For Schwartz, a lot of Trump's personality can be traced to his overbearing father, and the death of Trump's brother.

Schwartz says Trump feels his brother "succumbed" to the fear instilled in him by his father. On the contrary, Trump himself learned to "create and exploit" fear.

Here's one nugget from Schwartz's op-ed:

Trump grew up fighting for his life and taking no prisoners. In countless conversations, he made clear to me that he treated every encounter as a contest he had to win, because the only other option from his perspective was to lose, and that was the equivalent of obliteration. Many of the deals in “The Art of the Deal” were massive failures — among them the casinos he owned and the launch of a league to rival the National Football League — but Trump had me describe each of them as a huge success.

Maybe Schwartz will get back his old job back, after special prosecutor Robert Mueller does his.

