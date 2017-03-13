Advertising

An artist who goes by the name "Saint Hoax" has replaced the headlines from a bunch of 1950s and 1960s advertisements with actual comments our current president has made about women, as part of a series called "Make America Misogynist Again."

"The visual is from an advertisement published in 1951.

The headline is quoting Donald Trump in 1991." Saint Hoax

Frighteningly and not-at-all-surprisingly, the sexist quotes fit nearly perfectly with the vintage ads, revealing a fact about our president: he would have done great as a copywriter at Sterling Cooper in the '50s.

Advertising

But it's not the '50s. It's 2017 and he's not an ad man: he's our president.

"The headlines and visuals strongly complement each other, although there's almost a 30-year gap between them," wrote Saint Hoax.

You can see the full series here:

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

These would be hilarious if they weren't so horrifyingly real.

Someone get Peggy Olson on the phone. We need her. ASAP.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.