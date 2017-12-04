Aussie politician proposes to partner mid-way through speech about same-sex marriage.

As someone who has spent more time than I'd like to admit binge-watching proposal videos on YouTube, you can trust me when I say that this one is very much worth watching.

Last month, Australia voted in favor of legalizing same-sex marriage in a nationwide survey. As the New York Times explains, Australia's House of Representatives gathered Monday to debate the issue for the final time–and not only did the lawmakers get to hear speeches, but they were also treated to a marriage proposal.

Tim Wilson, an Australian Parliament member representing the Liberal party, addressed the crowd to talk about how meaningful the passing of this law is to him. "The person I have to thank most is my partner Ryan," said Wilson, his voice breaking.

“This debate has been the soundtrack to our relationship,” he said, referring to Australia's same-sex marriage debate. "In my first speech, I defined our bond by the ring that sits on both of our left hands, and that they are the answer to the questions we cannot ask. So there's only one thing left to do. Ryan Patrick Bolger, will you marry me?"