Yesterday, "The Resistance" was extremely jazzed to share this video of Australian newscaster Chris Uhlmann's enraged summary of President Trump's performance at the G20 summit this week. In the clip, he declares Trump unfit for office, saying "he has neither the desire nor the capacity to lead the world."
Score one for the good guys! Except, as our friends who actually live in Australia pointed out, this conservative-leaning dude agrees with Trumpist ideas more often than not—he just thinks Trump is too stupid to carry them out effectively.
In other words: yes, Chris is a milkshake duck.
Someday, perhaps, we will be able to enjoy a good takedown of Trump from someone with absolutely no problematic views of their own. But not today.