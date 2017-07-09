Advertising

Yesterday, "The Resistance" was extremely jazzed to share this video of Australian newscaster Chris Uhlmann's enraged summary of President Trump's performance at the G20 summit this week. In the clip, he declares Trump unfit for office, saying "he has neither the desire nor the capacity to lead the world."

Wow indeed. A must watch from Australia's @CUhlmann. The G20 wrap up you absolutely can't miss. https://t.co/38jNeRpB3n — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) July 9, 2017

"Some will cheer the decline of America, but I think we'll miss it when it's gone." https://t.co/sFKXznisdI — Elliott Lusztig (@ezlusztig) July 9, 2017

I usually roll my eyes at the "Watch XX Brutally Own Trump" clickbait stuff, but this quiet and frank assessment really is devastating. https://t.co/t1syZpPFWS — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) July 9, 2017

Score one for the good guys! Except, as our friends who actually live in Australia pointed out, this conservative-leaning dude agrees with Trumpist ideas more often than not—he just thinks Trump is too stupid to carry them out effectively.

If only he could bring such powerful condemnation to the antisemitic cultural marxism conspiracy theory he advocates https://t.co/5WOiQ3lCM6 — Eleanor Robertson (@marrowing) July 9, 2017

reminder that ABC political editor Chris Uhlmann believes the Jews infected the US with communism. this is what he actually thinks pic.twitter.com/QXH7a4Sqqb — Eleanor Robertson (@marrowing) July 9, 2017

for some reason, because this is Australia, it's impolite to bring this up and fine to boost him when he says something we agree with — Eleanor Robertson (@marrowing) July 9, 2017

this unhinged rightwing conspiracy theorist is the political editor of the national broadcaster. not just some fringe oped columnist — Eleanor Robertson (@marrowing) July 9, 2017

has he faced scrutiny for spreading conspiracy in the national broadsheet? no. has anyone with any power held him to account? of course not — Eleanor Robertson (@marrowing) July 9, 2017

are most high level journalists and media figures happy to pretend it never happened and he's just a normel guy? sure they are — Eleanor Robertson (@marrowing) July 9, 2017

One of the only journos who cared at the time was @jason_a_w who wrote this about it https://t.co/ZD3PxPz47g — Eleanor Robertson (@marrowing) July 9, 2017

of course all the most intensely stupid liberals of the "resistance" love Uhlmann's condemnation of Trump for not being imperialist enough — Eleanor Robertson (@marrowing) July 9, 2017

"uhlmann can be wrong about cultural marxism and right about trump" he could be, but he isn't — Eleanor Robertson (@marrowing) July 9, 2017

what he says in the video -- that the world needs a strong US empire to protect western values against the Chinese and the Russians — Eleanor Robertson (@marrowing) July 9, 2017

is a straightforward continuation of the sentiments he expressed in the cultural marxism article — Eleanor Robertson (@marrowing) July 9, 2017

he hates Trump because he sees Trump's idiocy -- like "cultural marxism" -- as an internal threat to the maintenance of global western power — Eleanor Robertson (@marrowing) July 9, 2017

if you agree with uhlmann's video, it might be worth thinking about how much daylight there really is between you and the hardcore right — Eleanor Robertson (@marrowing) July 9, 2017

In other words: yes, Chris is a milkshake duck.

The whole internet loves Milkshake Duck, a lovely duck that drinks milkshakes! *5 seconds later* We regret to inform you the duck is racist — Pixelated Boat (@pixelatedboat) June 12, 2016

The whole internet loves the Australian journalist who dragged Trump *5 seconds later* we regret to inform you it's Chris Uhlmann — Pixelated Boat (@pixelatedboat) July 9, 2017

Someday, perhaps, we will be able to enjoy a good takedown of Trump from someone with absolutely no problematic views of their own. But not today.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.