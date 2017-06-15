Advertising

For someone who models himself after Mad Max's Immortan Joe, you'd think that President Donald Trump would be able to have a respectable relationship with Australia.

But his first phone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was famously a disaster: The Washington Post reported that Trump straight-up hung up on his counterpart Down Under. As awkward as that call was, the next one is gonna be even better/worse.

On Thursday, an Australian news network leaked a brief recording of Turnbull trying his tiny hands at a Trump impression at the Australian equivalent of the White House Correspondent's Dinner and LOL.

Advertising

First thing I see this morning is Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull savagely mocking Donald Trump & I love this guy now pic.twitter.com/kIAkVaUmwz — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) June 15, 2017

The New York Times reports:

“The Donald and I, we are winning and winning in the polls,” said Mr. Turnbull (whose actual poll numbers, like Mr. Trump’s, are nothing to boast about). “We are winning so much. We are winning like we have never won before.”

It gets juicier! Turnbull's bit even references Trump's BFFship with Vladimir Putin. After boasting about online polls, Turnbull-as-Trump says, "They are so easy to win. I have this Russian guy."

Advertising

If Malcolm Turnbull was really dedicated to his Trump impression, he'd whine and cry about the leaks.

After the leak, Turnbull stayed chill, and insisted that it was all in good fun. The U.S. Embassy in Australia took it to well.

But Donald Trump is likely to respond to this as rationally and calmly as he responds to Alec Baldwin.

Advertising

Stock up on Vegemite now, everybody. Looks like we're going to war.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.