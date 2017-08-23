Advertising

Over a year ago, Malia Obama decided she'd be attending Harvard University–and after a fabulous gap year, the former first daughter's college career is finally beginning.

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama were spotted on Harvard's campus earlier this week, moving Malia into her dorm. A few people shared photos and videos of the family outside her building. "My cousin goes to Harvard & he saw Barack Obama & Michelle Obama on move-in day!" one Twitterer captioned a shot of the former president exiting a building. Photos also emerged of Malia hanging with some new classmates, as well as a few other shots of Barack and Michelle.

Malia Obama headed to Harvard University’s campus on Tuesday 💕 pic.twitter.com/kYrHNanQs8 — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) August 23, 2017

College Move In Day! Good luck to #MaliaObama and the rest of the incoming freshmen starting their first year at university. pic.twitter.com/7lv9zcRJvn — B. Scott (@lovebscott) August 22, 2017

One person shared a video on Facebook of the family, making their move-in day outfits clearly visible. Michelle wore a casual camisole, loose capris, and slides, all cream-colored. Barack wore sneakers with a polo shirt tucked into dad jeans. Of course he did. Malia wore jean shorts and a T-shirt, a.k.a. her third outfit of move-in day.

Steve Annear, a reporter at the Boston Globe, approached Malia Obama on campus in hopes of snagging an interview. Malia reportedly declined an interview, but she "politely returned a handshake." Dang, that girl is already just as classy as her parents.

