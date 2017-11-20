Obama tweeted a meme for Joe Biden's birthday and it's hilariously rude.

As we all know, sitting presidents hardly have time to tweet. But Barack Obama is no longer a sitting president, so he's dipping into the world of memes with a touching shout-out to the 75-year-old former VP. It plays perfectly on the internet's favorite joke of Joe Biden as a lovable doofus.

Here's what it looks like when 44 makes a meme.

ME: Joe, about halfway through the speech, I’m gonna wish you a happy birth--

BIDEN: IT’S MY BIRTHDAY!

ME: Joe.



Happy birthday to @JoeBiden, my brother and the best vice president anybody could have. pic.twitter.com/sKbXjNiEjH — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 20, 2017

Did Obama learn the format of this Joe Biden meme just so he could craft one for his birthday? Or did someone on the Obama staff crack the code and fill the president in?

We've got a lot of questions, but it's safe to say that Joe Biden memes are always pretty high quality.

Here's the format: Obama is presidential, and Biden is an overeager idiot. Add photo. Gold.

Obama: Wave at the people, Joe.



Biden: IMMA POINT AT'EM



Obama: Please just wave.



Biden: pic.twitter.com/5Y6nuvCzcu — Reverend Scott (@Reverend_Scott) November 29, 2014

Here's a few that went viral as the presidential bromance prepared to leave the White House: